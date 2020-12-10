National Geographic Announces New Movies and Shows for Disney+ During Disney Investor Day

Each of the brand tiles on Disney+ got to present some of their new content at the Disney Investor Day, including National Geographic. Among the new reveals are a documentary film, a scripted series, and four new unscripted shows. These will join the previously released National Geographic Disney+ exclusives like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the third season of Weird but True, and The Right Stuff. Here’s a look at what’s on the horizon from National Geographic on Disney+.

Cousteau

National Geographic Documentary Films presents the life of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau through previously unseen archival footage.

Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr.

The fourth season of National Geographic’s scripted series Genius will be a Disney+ exclusive celebrating the live of Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr. This series is produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Secrets of the Whales

James Cameron produces this four-part series that takes a closer look at five different species of whales (orcas, belugas, narwhals, sperm whales and humpback whales). Sigourney Weaver narrates this exciting documentary series with stunning footage from Brian Skerry shot over the course of three years.

A Real Bug’s Life

This ten-episode series explores the microcosm world of bugs using state of the art technology to give viewers a bug’s eye view of the world.

America the Beautiful

The award-winning teams behind Planet Earth and Disneynature collaborate for this breathtaking view of America, featuring high-speed flyover footage of national parks filmed while they were closed to the public.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Movie star Chris Hemsworth tests out new scientific research that can unlock the full potential of the human body and combat the effects of aging in this scientific exploration series that could help viewers live better and longer.

Welcome to Earth

Will Smith travels the world with National Geographic Explorers to witness earth as you’ve never seen it before.