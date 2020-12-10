New Reality Content from the Kardashians Coming to Hulu in 2021

During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, we learned of some new reality content coming to Hulu from the biggest name in reality television: the Kardashians.
- Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally.
- While few details were shared about this new content, we do know it is expected debut in late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available.
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians began in 2007 and has run for 19 seasons on the E! network.