“Revolutionary” Comic Artist Richard Corben Passes Away at 80

Marvel shared their grief today as we learned that comic book artist Richard Corben has passed away at the age of 80.
- Corben’s wife Donna announced the sad news today via the Corben Studios’ Facebook page, according to ComicBook.com.
- Her post revealed that Corben passed away on December 2 following heart surgery.
- Corben worked on a number of Marvel Comics over the years, including Ghost Rider, The Punisher, Banner and more.
- Marvel shared a tweet to express their grief over the loss:
- Dona Corben’s statement continued to explain that fans of his work will still be able to purchase his art through the Corben Studios website, though she asks that fans “please give me and my family a little time to collect ourselves and we’ll get back with you in 2021.”
- You can also find a collection of Corben’s work on Marvel.com.