Star To Be Fully Integrated Into Disney+ in Foreign Markets Beginning Feb 23rd

Earlier today, during the Walt Disney Company Investor’s Day presentation, it was announced that Star, an international equivalent to Hulu, will be fully integrated into Disney+ in foreign markets beginning February 23rd.

What’s Happening:

Star, Disney’s international answer to Hulu, will roll out in certain European countries, Canada, and New Zealand beginning on February 23rd, the company announced today.

Star is a free tier within Disney+

Star will carry a number of shows from Disney’s other non-main franchise brands. That means shows from FX and movies from 20th Century will be available to stream. People will be able to opt in to choose they want to watch shows with higher ratings.

The company is also introducing Star Plus to Latin America subscribers. The new streaming service will carry Disney-owned entertainment from its top brands, but will also carry ESPN+ and ESPN content. This is one of Disney’s biggest pushes into making a streaming service carry linear sports content.

Unlike Hulu, Star won’t carry titles from other studios, and instead will only carry TV shows and films from ABC, FX, Freeform, Searchlight, and 20th Century Studios.