Tim Roth to Return as Abomination in “She-Hulk,” Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Confirmed for the Series

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. There were some exciting casting announcements made for the upcoming She-Hulk series.

First off, Feige confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will be playing the title character and will be joined by Mark Ruffalo, reprising his role as Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk.

Banner and Jennifer Walters, as She-Hulk is known in her human form, are cousins and Banner plays a key role in the transformation of Walters.

Also joining them in the series is Tim Roth, reprising his role as Abomination from The Incredible Hulk .

. It seems unlikely Abomination would serve as the primary villain for the series, so there could still be a fair amount we have to learn about this series.

The series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

We still do not have a debut date for this new series but we know it will be coming to Disney+.

More on She-Hulk:

After receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters develops her own powers and green hued skin.

Unlike her cousin, she maintains her intelligence and personality as she transforms into She-Hulk.

Jennifer Walters was one of the last major characters co-created by Stan Lee. She made her comic debut in the 1980s and was even part of the Fantastic Four team.

She-Hulk was announced at the D23 Expo Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel series, each heading to Disney+.