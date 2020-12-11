“Iwájú,” a Science-Fiction Series Set in Nigeria, Is Heading to Disney+

During Investor Day, we had four-hours of content with incredible series and movies being shown for all of the Disney direct-to-consumer segments. And while we are still recovering, one that caught our interest was Iwájú, a series that debuts on Disney+ in 2022.

Iwájú roughly translates to "The Future" in the Yoruba language. Iwájú is an original long-form science-fiction series collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali and its founders Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson, and Hamid Ibrahim.

The series is set in Lagos, Nigeria, and will explore the themes of class and challenging the status quo.

What They’re Saying:

Director Ziki Nelson: “This show will combine Disney’s magic and animation expertise with Kugali’s fire and storytelling authenticity. Iwájú represents a personal childhood dream of mine to tell my story and that of my people.”

Although we don’t have much information currently, we can’t wait to see what visuals and storytelling we can expect from this collaboration. We’ll keep our eyes out for any updates and reveals before its debut on Disney+ in 2022.