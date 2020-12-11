You Can Now Play as Swedish Chef in “Overcooked: All You Can Eat”

The Game Awards 2020 had everything from incredible musical performances to special game reveals. One of those just so happens to involve a favorite Muppet, Swedish Chef.
The Swedish Chef in @OvercookedGame?! Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/x5ulYxpY2v
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat is a new game released for both Playstation® 5 and Xbox Series X containing both Overcooked and Overcooked 2 built from the ground up for the new platforms.
- The Swedish Chef is now available as downloadable content for free as long as you own the game.
- Overcooked is a multiplayer game, where you work as a team to get out orders as quickly as possible, but random environmental hazards and self-sabotage can quickly turn friends into enemies, so be careful who you choose to play with.
- It includes online multiplayer for the first time, so you can play with others all around the world.
- You can watch gameplay of Swedish Chef below, and click here to learn more about Overcooked: All You Can Eat.