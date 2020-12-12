Disney World Releases Profession Recording of “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks”

Disney Parks has shared a professional recording of the 2019 Walt Disney World holiday fireworks show from Magic Kingdom park, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks brought to you by the Disney+ original film Godmothered.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World debuted a new fireworks show in 2019 at Magic Kingdom during their seasonal Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party events called Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.
- While the show isn’t running this year, Disney Parks has shared a professionally recorded video of the show on YouTube.
- The recording is sponsored by the Disney+ original film Godmothered, with star Jillian Bell introducing the show followed by a trailer for the film, which started streaming December 4th. Click here to watch Godmothered.
- Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show features classic Christmas music like “Deck the Halls” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and Disney songs like “When We’re Together” with Cinderella Castle as a centerpiece with holiday projections.
- Minnie Mouse is your host for this nighttime spectacular in the skies above Magic Kingdom.
- Guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season can also find this same fireworks show on their in-room TV on channel 74 nightly at 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 pm.
- In addition, a recording of the EPCOT Candlelight Processional from previous years can be seen on the same channel at 5:00, 7:00 and 9:00 pm.