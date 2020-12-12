Music from Pixar’s “Soul” Coming to Digital and Vinyl December 18th

Walt Disney Records will release music from Pixar’s Soul on December 18th with digital and vinyl albums available for pre-order.
- Disney music collectors can add music from Pixar’s Soul to their collections on December 18th on digital and vinyl.
- The digital album will feature 42 tracks, a mix of score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and original jazz music by Jon Batiste.
- The album will be split between two releases on vinyl.
- A vinyl album of score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will feature 23 tracks (Side A 12 tracks / Side B 11 tracks).
- Jon Batiste’s original jazz music will be on a separate vinyl release with 22 tracks (Side A 15 tracks / Side B 7 tracks), which includes his cover of the Curtis Mayfield classic "It's All Right."
- All of these music releases will be available starting December 18th, a week ahead of Soul’s December 25th premiere on Disney+.
