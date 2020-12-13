Photos: The Crystal Palace Reopens as a Family Style Restaurant without Characters

by | Dec 13, 2020 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Welcome back to The Crystal Palace! Another one of Magic Kingdom Park’s restaurants reopened today.

Before the parks closed, The Crystal Palace offered a character buffet with Winnie the Pooh and friends.

The most you’ll see of Pooh and his Hundred Acre Woods pals is through floral versions of them underneath the “Friendship Day Celebrashun” banner.

The restaurant is now family style where starters and dessert are delivered for the entire table, but each Guest chooses their own entree from a QR code menu. You may have experienced other family style offerings on past Walt Disney World visits if you’ve ever eaten at Liberty Tree Tavern and/or Garden Grill.

The buffer area is now just for servers where they retrieve food to deliver to your table.

The dining rooms have been spaced out to keep distance between Guests as they remove their masks to eat.

Starterts behind with Homestyle Buttermilk and Cheddar Bacon Biscuits served with honey butter, caramelized onion butter and hot pepper jelly.

Next is a Seasonal Salad that currently features tomato and watermelon, crisp greens, blue cheese, candied walnuts and hot pepper jelly vinaigrette

From the entree menu, we selected two items. First is the Fire-roasted Prime Rib of Beef, one of the best prime ribs on Disney property. It’s accompanied by asiago potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach and horseradish cream.

The other entree we tried is the Crispy Fried Chicken served with honey pot drizzle, macaroni and cheese and collard greens. The breading was good, but the chicken wasn’t meaty enough to make this dish special. The macaroni ended up being the biggest winner on the plate.

The Family Style Dessert Platter includes seasonal fritters with powdered sugar and chocolate dipping sauce, banana cream pie, hummingbird cake, and a honey cupcake.

If you’re trying to save some calories, our favorite dessert on the platter was the banana cream pie. But calories don’t really count when you’re on vacation, so dig in!

Victorian opulence and delicious American cuisine make The Crystal Palace a great choice when looking for table service options at Magic Kingdom. They no longer offer breakfast, but reservations can be made for lunch and dinner at DisneyWorld.com and through the My Disney Experience app.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
