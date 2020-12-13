Disneyland Paris Releases Full Video of “Mickey’s Christmas Big Band”

Disneyland Paris has released a special holiday treat for fans around the world with a professionally recorded performance of the stage show Mickey’s Christmas Big Band from 2019.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Mickey’s Christmas Big Band .

. This spectacular music review features a live band, live singers, professional dancers, and famous Disney characters.

Characters featured are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.

One of the many highlights of the show include Mickey Mouse playing the drums.

Songs and most of the dialogue are in English, except for Mickey, whose dialogue is all in French.

Songs Included:

It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Jingle Bells (Swing Version)

Frosty the Snowman

Sleigh Ride

Let It Snow

I Love a Piano

White Christmas

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

All of Me

Sing, Sing, Sing

It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) (Reprise)