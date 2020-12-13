Disneyland Paris Releases Full Video of “Mickey’s Christmas Big Band”

Disneyland Paris has released a special holiday treat for fans around the world with a professionally recorded performance of the stage show Mickey’s Christmas Big Band from 2019.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ newest Watch Parties video is a 2019 recorded performance of Mickey’s Christmas Big Band.
- This spectacular music review features a live band, live singers, professional dancers, and famous Disney characters.
- Characters featured are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.
- One of the many highlights of the show include Mickey Mouse playing the drums.
- Songs and most of the dialogue are in English, except for Mickey, whose dialogue is all in French.
Songs Included:
- It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
- Jingle Bells (Swing Version)
- Frosty the Snowman
- Sleigh Ride
- Let It Snow
- I Love a Piano
- White Christmas
- Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- All of Me
- Sing, Sing, Sing
- It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) (Reprise)