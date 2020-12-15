Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2021

Hulu has announced all of their new additions for January, which includes the Frank Oz directed film stage production of Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself, a new original called The Sister, and lots of new movies and shows. Here’s a look at everything joining Hulu in the month of December. You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise – Streaming January 15th

“Written by Mitchell Winkie, the film follows Marcus (Keean Johnson), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. He decides to seize control of his fate by recording The Ultimate Playlist of Noise – a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer) a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.”

Endlings: Complete Season 2 – Streaming January 15th

“The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.”

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere – Streaming January 22nd

“Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself is a new kind of lyric poem. It tells the story of a man fighting to see through the illusion of his own identity, only to discover that identity itself is an illusion. An intimate and powerful exploration of what it means to be and be seen, the film chronicles Derek DelGaudio’s attempt to answer one deceptively simple question, “Who am I?” His personal journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.”

The Sister: Complete Season 1 – Streaming January 22nd

“How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan (Russell Tovey) is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob (Bertie Carvel), an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family. The four-part series is written by Neil Cross and is inspired by the novel Burial, also written by Neil Cross (Luther, Hard Sun, Mama).”

Hulu Exclusives

Save Yourselves (2020) – Streaming January 1st

“Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a hip Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware when aliens attack the earth. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization—or what’s left of it.”

Like a Boss (2020) – Streaming January 1st

“Two female friends with very different ideals decide to start a beauty company together. One is more practical, while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.”

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content) – Streaming January 13th

“Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Jeremy (James Lafferty) enjoyed the success of ‘Eternal,’ a hit television vampire drama. Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they awkwardly navigate the perils of life and love in a late coming-of-age.”

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360) – Streaming January 29th

“In Jann, Jann Arden plays a fictionalized, self-deprecating version of herself: a singer songwriter of a “certain age” in severe denial of the harsh reality that her former music career is slowly (okay, rapidly) fading away. But it’s not just Jann’s career that’s on life support – she’s newly single (don’t remind her), her sister may disown her, and her mother may be showing early signs of memory loss. Jann's personal life is in shambles and she's convinced that the cure-all is to enlist a new manager to help rebrand her image. Filled with plenty of LOL moments, she embarks on a quest to return to greatness and go viral, but instead gets tangled in the pressures of her ‘real’ life. Jann is at the crossroads between who she was and who she wants to be. Can Jann stage a comeback, reclaim fame…and be there for the people who love her?”

New On Hulu in January

Available January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

Available January 4

Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Available January 5

The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Available January 6

Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip: Series Premiere (FOX)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mighty Oak (2020)

Available January 7

Name That Tune: Series Premiere (FOX)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Available January 8

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

Available January 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Available January 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Available January 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Available January 13

Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

Available January 14

Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Available January 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available January 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

Available January 18

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Available January 19

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Available January 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

Available January 22

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

Available January 27

Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

Available January 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

Leaving This Month

January 3

The Waterboy (1998)

January 7

Scream 4 (2011)

January 24

Awaiting (2015)

Janis: Little Blue Girl (2015)

Le Ride (2016)

Respectable: The Mary Millington Story (2016)

Soufra (2017)

The Ghoul (2015)

The Heart of Nuba (2018)

January 29

School Dance (2014)

January 31

12 Rounds (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bad Company (2002)

Beerfest (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Breakdown (1997)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Love Hurts (1990)

Major League (1989)

Maverick (1994)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pride (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Sydney White (2007)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Eye (2008)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

The Skull (1965)

W. (2008)

