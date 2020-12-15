Hulu Acquires Streaming Rights for Comedy Series “Everyone Is Doing Great”

Hulu has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the comedy series Everyone Is Doing Great. The series will debut on the streamer on January 13, according to Deadline.

Everyone Is Doing Great is created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti.

Lafferty and Coletti both wrote and produced the new comedy series, which was crowdfunded after the first two episodes hit the festival circuit with their debut coming at ATX Television Festival in 2018.

The series follows “Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who enjoyed the success of Eternal, a hit television vampire drama. Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they awkwardly navigate the perils of life and love in a late coming-of-age.”

Everyone Is Doing Great also stars: Alexandra Park Cariba Heine Karissa Lee Staples

Park also serves as an executive producer, alongside Ian and Eshom Nelms, Michelle Lang, Rocque Trem and Johnny Derango.

Ngoc Nguyen is also producing and Stuart Lafferty is co-producing.

Lafferty directed the majority of the series, with Colletti helming episode six.

All eight half-hour episodes of Everyone Is Doing Great will debut on Hulu on January 13, 2021.

You can see the teaser for the new series below:

What they’re saying:

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti: “Distribution through Hulu was always our dream scenario, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the show’s opportunity to reach their audience. A massive thank you to all the supporters of EDG that helped us climb the crowdfunding mountain, and to the incredibly talented, hard-working cast, crew, producers, family and friends that have gotten us through the various stages of this journey. We feel the road taken to get here is emblematic of the story EDG tells, one that’s rooted in love, friendship and finding humor in the struggle to figure it all out.”