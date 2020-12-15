New Moff Gideon Figure from Hot Toys Available for Pre-Order

Hot Toys has unveiled their first look at a 1:6 scale Moff Gideon figure inspired by the formidable Imperial Officer from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Meticulously crafted and expertly designed to match Giancarlo Esposito's appearance as Moff Gideon, this figure is a fine addition to any Star Wars collection.

Each Moff Gideon 1:6 scale collectible figure features: A newly developed specially hand-painted head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, mustache and detailed skin texture A newly-developed 1:6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a wide range of posing and display options Moff Gideon's imperial officer outfit combining tailored fabric and armor elements A fabric cape One Darksaber hilt with blade One Darksaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt) One blaster pistol A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

