New Moff Gideon Figure from Hot Toys Available for Pre-Order

Hot Toys has unveiled their first look at a 1:6 scale Moff Gideon figure inspired by the formidable Imperial Officer from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- Meticulously crafted and expertly designed to match Giancarlo Esposito's appearance as Moff Gideon, this figure is a fine addition to any Star Wars collection.
- Each Moff Gideon 1:6 scale collectible figure features:
- A newly developed specially hand-painted head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, mustache and detailed skin texture
- A newly-developed 1:6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation
- Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a wide range of posing and display options
- Moff Gideon's imperial officer outfit combining tailored fabric and armor elements
- A fabric cape
- One Darksaber hilt with blade
- One Darksaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)
- One blaster pistol
- A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
- You can pre-order the Moff Gideon 1:6 scale collectible figure for $250 from Sideshow, here.
- The figures is estimated to arrive sometime between April and June, 2022.