Nigerian Dwarf Goats Have Been Added to the Newly Created Warden’s Outpost on Kilimanjaro Safaris

Next time you find yourself on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, make sure to look out for Nigerian dwarf goats. They were recently added to the Warden’s outpost which is a new section created near the end of the safari. We took some photos during our visit.

The Nigerian dwarf goats first entered the United States from West Africa in the early 20th century and are known for their sweet-tasting milk that is high in butterfat.

This adds to the story of Kilimanjaro Safaris via Disney Parks Blog

And if you suddenly get in the mood to pet some goats, the Affection Section