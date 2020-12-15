The Disneyland Resort Has Announced a New Public Service Awareness Campaign “Together We Can Be Incredible”

The Disneyland Resort has announced a public service awareness campaign that launches today across Orange County and Los Angeles County called “Together We Can Be Incredible.”

The campaign uses characters from The Incredibles including Edna Mode, Dash, and Mrs. Incredible to help inform Southern California residents of important health and safety tips like wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and keeping a safe physical distance from others.

The Disneyland Resort is also working with local school districts to provide tools and resources for students.

What They’re Saying:

Dr. Pamela Hymel, Chief Medical Officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “The campaign emphasizes important health and safety measures, including physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and more, and leverages each character’s personality to bring the messages directly to our local communities in a dynamic way. Our message is that together we can help the community if we’re all responsible and do our part.”

To learn more about the “Together We Can Be Incredible” campaign please visit Disneyland.com/BeIncredible.