Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Now Open at Universal Orlando Resort

Today, Universal Orlando Resort welcomed the first guests to its newest hotel – Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.
- Dockside Inn and Suites is the second hotel in the destination’s Value category, joining sister property Surfside Inn and Suites.
- The extra-affordable resort adds 2,050 guest rooms, featuring standard rooms and spacious 2-Bedroom Suites.
- With exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission and rates as low as $77 per night, the all-new hotel creates a value experience that is unmatched in the Orlando area, and quite possibly anywhere in the nation.
- Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team, Dockside Inn and Suites makes guests feel like they have escaped to the perfect sunset with the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat in a hotel that over delivers on value.
- It’s the destination’s eighth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, providing Universal Orlando guests with a variety of hotel options for every style and budget, complete with exclusive theme park benefits to its three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.
- At Dockside Inn and Suites, guests can experience:
- 2-Bedroom Suites – These suites, which make up more than half the rooms at both Dockside Inn and Suites & Surfside Inn and Suites, sleep up to six and offer guests an unrivaled value. With two separate rooms, families no longer need two connecting rooms for extra space. There is also a kitchenette area, a picnic table for meals and gathering, and a bathroom with separate bath and vanity areas so multiple people can get ready at once. The 2-Bedroom Suites begin as low as $115 per night.
- Exclusive Theme Park Benefits – Hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission to the theme parks, complimentary and convenient shuttle bus transportation, charging privileges with their room key and more.
- Pier 8 Market – The all-American Pier 8 Market offers casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu features extra-affordable options with most dishes under $12, ranging from themed comfort foods to convenient on-the-go options.
- Awesome Amenities – The lobby bar, Sunset Lounge, serves specialty cocktails and is the perfect place to unwind after a day at the theme parks. The hotel features two pools and two pool bars as well as a Universal Orlando Vacation Planning Center, Universal Studios Store, Starbucks and more.