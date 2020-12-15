Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Now Open at Universal Orlando Resort

by | Dec 15, 2020 9:16 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Today, Universal Orlando Resort welcomed the first guests to its newest hotel – Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.

  • Dockside Inn and Suites is the second hotel in the destination’s Value category, joining sister property Surfside Inn and Suites.
  • The extra-affordable resort adds 2,050 guest rooms, featuring standard rooms and spacious 2-Bedroom Suites.
  • With exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission and rates as low as $77 per night, the all-new hotel creates a value experience that is unmatched in the Orlando area, and quite possibly anywhere in the nation.
  • Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team, Dockside Inn and Suites makes guests feel like they have escaped to the perfect sunset with the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat in a hotel that over delivers on value.
  • It’s the destination’s eighth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, providing Universal Orlando guests with a variety of hotel options for every style and budget, complete with exclusive theme park benefits to its three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

  • At Dockside Inn and Suites, guests can experience:
    • 2-Bedroom Suites – These suites, which make up more than half the rooms at both Dockside Inn and Suites & Surfside Inn and Suites, sleep up to six and offer guests an unrivaled value. With two separate rooms, families no longer need two connecting rooms for extra space. There is also a kitchenette area, a picnic table for meals and gathering, and a bathroom with separate bath and vanity areas so multiple people can get ready at once. The 2-Bedroom Suites begin as low as $115 per night.
    • Exclusive Theme Park Benefits – Hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission to the theme parks, complimentary and convenient shuttle bus transportation, charging privileges with their room key and more.
    • Pier 8 Market – The all-American Pier 8 Market offers casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu features extra-affordable options with most dishes under $12, ranging from themed comfort foods to convenient on-the-go options.
    • Awesome Amenities – The lobby bar, Sunset Lounge, serves specialty cocktails and is the perfect place to unwind after a day at the theme parks. The hotel features two pools and two pool bars as well as a Universal Orlando Vacation Planning Center, Universal Studios Store, Starbucks and more.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed