Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Virtual Programs for January and February

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced the schedule of programs from January through February 2021. A full list of upcoming events can be viewed by visiting the museum’s calendar.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced a new set of virtual programs that the museum will be showcasing in January and February.
- Tickets will be available online beginning Monday, December 21 at noon, PST.
- To receive priority access to purchase tickets, the museum strongly encourages that you become a member. You can do so at WaltDisney.org
- Down the Rabbit Hole with Camille Rose Garcia
- Wed, Jan 20 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $5 members | $8 non-members
- Since its publication in 1865, Lewis Carroll’s classic book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has been interpreted by hundreds of artists and filmmakers, including Walt Disney in his classic 1951 animated feature film. Continuing in this tradition, pop artist Camille Rose Garcia weaved her interests in Disneyland, punk subculture, and Los Angeles’ lowbrow art movement into her illustrated rendition of the book in 2010—pieces of which were later featured in The Walt Disney Family Museum’s 2013 special exhibition Camille Rose Garcia: Down the Rabbit Hole. Join Garcia as she discusses the process behind creating her dream-like illustrations, how her childhood near Disneyland continues to inspire her work, and how she and the curators built her unique exhibition.
- Crafting Disneyland Magic: The Life of Harriet Burns with Pam Burns-Clair and Haley Clair
- Wed, Jan 27 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $5 members | $8 non-members
- Known for being the first female Imagineer hired in a creative role, Harriet Burns began her career at The Walt Disney Studios in 1955 as a set painter on Mickey Mouse Club before joining WED Enterprises in the Model Shop. In this special presentation, hear from Burns’ daughter, Pam Burns-Clair, and granddaughter, Haley Clair, for a close look at her illustrious career at WED, including her work on the attractions Matterhorn Bobsleds, Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- WWII Series: Uncovering Miracle of the White Stallions
- Wed, Feb 10 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $5 members | $8 non-members
- In the midst of World War II, a group of American soldiers capture a German spy and discover a plot to create a master-race of horses by stealing a band of Lipizzaner white stallions. What ensues is a covert rescue mission, recreated by Walt Disney in his 1963 film Miracle of the White Stallions. Join Elizabeth Letts, author of the book The Perfect Horse, as she takes a deep dive into the history of this story as well as Walt’s own fascination with this spellbinding adventure.
- Along with these great virtual programs, the Walt Disney Family Museum is also still showcasing their virtual exhibition, it’s a small world: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition.
- "There is just one moon and one golden sun, And a smile means friendship to everyone. Though the mountains divide and the oceans are wide, it's a small world after all."
- Just weeks after the Civil Rights Act was passed into law in the U.S., "it's a small world" premiered at the 1964–1965 New York World's Fair. In the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis, according to songwriter and Disney Legend Richard Sherman, its lyrics were meant to be “a prayer for peace.” Like many other works of art, "it's a small world" was informed by, and inextricably linked to, the realities that existed during its creation.
- Just as potent as it was 55 years ago, "it's a small world" simply and effectively demonstrates the criticality of appreciating and embracing cultural differences.
- The museum’s first virtual exhibition asked the global community to share their vision for the future. This virtual exhibition asked the global community to share their vision for a just and equitable present. The Walt Disney Family Museum is deeply grateful to all participating artists for contributing their works and for bringing this exhibition to life.