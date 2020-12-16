A New Podcast Series, “Soul Stories” Released Today

A new podcast series called Soul Stories has been released exclusively on Spotify. The podcast gives listeners a behind-the-scenes preview of the Disney and Pixar film Soul, which is coming to Disney+ on December 25th.
What’s Happening:
- Spotify has teamed up with Disney Music Group to create an exclusive podcast series titled Soul Stories which released today, December 16th.
- The podcast is hosted by Kemp Powers, the co-director and co-writer of the movie Soul, giving listeners a behind-the-scenes preview of the movie with interviews of the cast, creators, and consultants who all helped in the making of the film discussing how they were inspired to follow their own passions in life and share stories on how the film was made.
- Episodes 1-3 are available now with episodes 4-6 debuting December 28th.
- You can find even more Disney podcasts, playlists, and soundtracks on the Disney Spotify Hub.
Soul streams exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. You can read our review of the film here.