LEGO Model Made for Riviera Resort’s One-Year Anniversary

Disney’s Riviera Resort opened one year ago today, and to celebrate the resort’s anniversary, Disney teamed up with The LEGO Group to make a LEGO model of the resort. It even has LEGO gondolas!
- LEGO Master Model Builders spent over 300 hours to get the model created which weighs over 100 pounds.
- The model includes re-creations of the Disney Skyliner transportation system, the resort’s pool, and waterslide.
- The model will arrive early next year for Guests to see at the Disney Vacation Club kiosk at Disney Springs Marketplace where it will be on display for the remainder of 2021.
- You can watch a video of the LEGO model being put together on the Disney Parks Blog.