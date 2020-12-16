LEGO Model Made for Riviera Resort’s One-Year Anniversary

Disney’s Riviera Resort opened one year ago today, and to celebrate the resort’s anniversary, Disney teamed up with The LEGO Group to make a LEGO model of the resort. It even has LEGO gondolas!

LEGO Master Model Builders spent over 300 hours to get the model created which weighs over 100 pounds.

The model includes re-creations of the Disney Skyliner

The model will arrive early next year for Guests to see at the Disney Vacation Club kiosk at Disney Springs

You can watch a video Disney Parks Blog