“The Americans” Star Matthew Rhys To Executive Produce and Star In New Drama For FX, “Wyrd”

As part of an existing deal with Vendetta Productions and 20th TV, The Americans’ Matthew Rhys will be starring in and executive producing a new drama inspired by a Dark Horse comic, Wyrd, according to Deadline.
- Emmy Award Winning Matthew Rhys, star of the FX series The Americans, is coming back to the network as the star and executive producer of a new dramatic series, Wyrd.
- Wyrd is the story of the ultimate immigrant, an extraterrestrial in exile. It centers on Wyrd (Rhys) who was sent to earth in an attempt to better understand humanity. When his people don’t come back for him, he’s forced to assimilate – all while investigating paranormal activity and searching for a way home.
- The series is based on a four-issue book series that was launched in 2019. That series was created by Curt Pires and Antonio Fuso, and was described as “James Bond meets The X-Files. That series followed Pitor Wyrd, a seemingly invincible, never-aging private detective who is all too happy to help out with matters out of the ordinary… for the right cost.
- Rhys won the Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his role as Philip Jennings on FX’s The Americans and played the title character in HBO’s Perry Mason reboot as well as appearing in the Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers film A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood.
- Wyrd is part of Vendetta Productions’s deal at 20th TV, which saw the series's writer Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein recently sign a first-look television development and production deal with A+E Studios. The pair will executive produce alongside star Matthew Rhys and his wife and The Americans co-star Keri Russell.. Turner’s feature credits include his Oscar nominated work on Up in the Air, X-Men: First Class, and Straight Outta Compton.