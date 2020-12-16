Walt Disney World Executive Jim MacPhee Retiring

Walt Disney World executive Jim MacPhee will be retiring on April 1 after 42 years with the company.
- The news of MacPhee’s retirement comes from Jeff Vahle’s Instagram account where he wrote the following message about Jim.
- “Congratulations to my friend and colleague Jim MacPhee on his upcoming retirement after 42 years of making magic at Disney. I met Jim as we prepared to open Disney’s Animal Kingdom. He is many things—leader, innovator, friend, husband & father. He is also a beacon for what is great in our Disney heritage. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy inspiring our Cast and helping bring magic to life for our guests. Please join me in congratulating Jim and his family as they begin the next chapter of their story on April 1!”
- MacPhee held different roles including helping with the creation of MyMagic+ and MagicBands as Vice President of Disney’s Next Generation Experiences, being the Vice President of Epcot during the 25th anniversary, and Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer at Walt Disney World.