Tom Fitzgerald Gives an Update on Cars Route 66: Road Trip

We got a quick update on the progress of Cars Route 66: Road Trip coming next year (2021) to Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park during today’s InsidEars Magical Christmas Show. Take a look below as Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald gives you a sneak peek.

The attraction is a re-theming of the tram tour taking you on a trip along with favorite Cars characters to see some of the roadside attractions that make U.S. Route 66 famous.

characters to see some of the roadside attractions that make U.S. Route 66 famous. Catastrophe Canyon is also being rethemed which was previously known but restated during the video.

This is all part of the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

The attraction is scheduled to open next year (2021).

