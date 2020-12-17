Tom Fitzgerald Gives an Update on Cars Route 66: Road Trip

We got a quick update on the progress of Cars Route 66: Road Trip coming next year (2021) to Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park during today’s InsidEars Magical Christmas Show. Take a look below as Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald gives you a sneak peek.
- The attraction is a re-theming of the tram tour taking you on a trip along with favorite Cars characters to see some of the roadside attractions that make U.S. Route 66 famous.
- Catastrophe Canyon is also being rethemed which was previously known but restated during the video.
- This is all part of the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.
- The attraction is scheduled to open next year (2021).
- Catch up on everything Cars Route 66: Road Trip with our project tracker.