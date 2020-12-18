Disney-Pixar to Host Virtual Red Carpet for “Soul” on December 26

Disney-Pixar’s Soul is set to debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day, but the fun won’t stop there. The cast and filmmakers of the new movie will be present for a special virtual red carpet celebration the following day and you’re invited!
- Disney-Pixar will host a virtual red carpet for Soul on Saturday, December 26, as announced by the film’s official Twitter account.
- This is your chance to join the cast of the film as well as the filmmakers who made it possible for a celebration, either before you watch or after you check it out the day before on Disney+.
About Soul:
- “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”
Soul Stars:
- Jamie Foxx
- Tina Fey
- Phylicia Rashad
- Ahmir Questlove Thompson
- Angela Bassett
- Daveed Diggs
Creative Team:
- Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.
- The film features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).