Hulu Set to Launch “The D’Amelio Show” Docuseries

Hulu announced today The D’Amelio Show, a new eight-episode docuseries following the reigning family of social media, the D’Amelios. With a combined social media footprint over 250 million followers, The D’Amelio Show will give an authentic look at the reality of this family as Charli, Dixie, dad Marc and mom Heidi as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values. The D’Amelio Show is expected to debut on Hulu in 2021.

From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined.

Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the naysayers online.

Her sister Dixie, is now 19 and experiencing her own overnight rise to fame with over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok. Rather than attending college in Alabama, Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA.

For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also finding their place in the spotlight.

The D’Amelio Show joins Hulu’s growing slate of unscripted series including upcoming exclusive content from the Kardashian Jenners under a recently announced multi-year deal, Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Eaters Guide To The World, and the upcoming series The Next Thing You Eat from David Chang and Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.

The D'Amelio Show will be executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, with showrunner Sara Reddy executive producing along with Esther Frank.

