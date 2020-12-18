Hulu Set to Launch “The D’Amelio Show” Docuseries

by | Dec 18, 2020 11:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hulu announced today The D’Amelio Show, a new eight-episode docuseries following the reigning family of social media, the D’Amelios. With a combined social media footprint over 250 million followers, The D’Amelio Show will give an authentic look at the reality of this family as Charli, Dixie, dad Marc and mom Heidi as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values. The D’Amelio Show is expected to debut on Hulu in 2021.

D'Amelio Family. Courtesy of Flannery Underwood via Deadline

  • From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined.
  • Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the naysayers online.
  • Her sister Dixie, is now 19 and experiencing her own overnight rise to fame with over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok. Rather than attending college in Alabama, Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA.
  • For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also finding their place in the spotlight.
  • The D’Amelio Show joins Hulu’s growing slate of unscripted series including upcoming exclusive content from the Kardashian Jenners under a recently announced multi-year deal, Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Eaters Guide To The World, and the upcoming series The Next Thing You Eat from David Chang and Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.
  • The D’Amelio Show will be executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, with showrunner Sara Reddy executive producing along with Esther Frank.

What they’re saying:

  • Marc D’Amelio: “We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life. We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”
  • Belisa Balaban, VP of Documentaries, Hulu: “Two years ago Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits? The D’Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm.”
 
 
