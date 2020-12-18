Universal Studios Japan Gives Special Look at Super Nintendo World

Just a couple of months away from its grand opening, Universal Studios Japan shared a live look at the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World today.
- Video game designer and creator of Mario himself Shigeru Miyamoto took fans around some of the new land coming to Universal Studios Japan in February.
- We first got a look at the warp pipe entrance to the land, which will empty into the lobby of Peach’s Castle, featuring familiar music from Super Mario 64.
- We then got an overview of the land, including Mount Beanpole, Koopa’s Castle and an array of beloved nintendo characters that can be found around the land.
- Miyamoto then shows off the Power-Up bands with some of the interactive elements around the land, though he is sure to keep some secrets to himself.
- We even get a look at an underground walk-through attraction featuring more interactive elements and plenty of Bob-ombs.
- Next, we get a look at the 1 Up Factory, and some of the special merchandise available inside, including a new walking Mario toy.
- We also get to see a Star popcorn bucket as we learn of two new popcorn flavors created specifically for Super Nintendo World: Caramel Peach and Mushroom.
- Miyamoto is then greeted by Mario and Luigi walkaround characters before heading into Kinopio’s Cafe to check out some of the food and beverage offerings in the new land.
- Before moving on to one last location, Miyamoto reminded us that there are still plans to open Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore in the future.
- Finally, we got a look inside Koopa’s Castle, home to the “Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge” attraction.
- Miyamoto explains that the new attraction involves guests racing for Team Mario on a special course Koopa created to defeat his old rival. There is even a special trophy just for this race.
- You can check out the full video below:
More about Super Nintendo World:
- Universal Studios Japan will hold its grand opening of the world’s first Super Nintendo World on February 4, 2021.
- This expansion brings to life a highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favorite Nintendo games.
- The grand opening of Super Nintendo World will kick off the park’s year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration.
- Super Nintendo World will feature:
- “Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge” and a Yoshi-themed attraction
- Restaurants
- Shops
- Other experiences only found at Universal Studios Japan
- The colorful and interactive area offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a Power-Up Band, an innovative technology to help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score.
- Guests with a Power-Up Band can also punch ? Blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world.
- Along with announcing an opening date for the new land, Universal Studios Japan also shared new footage of Mario Kart theme park ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge as well as new images of the land, rides and the interior of Bowser’s Castle.