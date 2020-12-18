Universal Studios Japan Gives Special Look at Super Nintendo World

Just a couple of months away from its grand opening, Universal Studios Japan shared a live look at the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World today.

Video game designer and creator of Mario himself Shigeru Miyamoto took fans around some of the new land coming to Universal Studios Japan in February.

We first got a look at the warp pipe entrance to the land, which will empty into the lobby of Peach’s Castle, featuring familiar music from Super Mario 64.

We then got an overview of the land, including Mount Beanpole, Koopa’s Castle and an array of beloved nintendo characters that can be found around the land.

Miyamoto then shows off the Power-Up bands with some of the interactive elements around the land, though he is sure to keep some secrets to himself.

We even get a look at an underground walk-through attraction featuring more interactive elements and plenty of Bob-ombs.

Next, we get a look at the 1 Up Factory, and some of the special merchandise available inside, including a new walking Mario toy.

We also get to see a Star popcorn bucket as we learn of two new popcorn flavors created specifically for Super Nintendo World: Caramel Peach and Mushroom.

Miyamoto is then greeted by Mario and Luigi walkaround characters before heading into Kinopio’s Cafe to check out some of the food and beverage offerings in the new land.

Before moving on to one last location, Miyamoto reminded us that there are still plans to open Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore in the future.

Finally, we got a look inside Koopa’s Castle, home to the “Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge” attraction.

Miyamoto explains that the new attraction involves guests racing for Team Mario on a special course Koopa created to defeat his old rival. There is even a special trophy just for this race.

You can check out the full video below:

More about Super Nintendo World: