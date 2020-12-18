Universal Studios Japan Gives Special Look at Super Nintendo World

by | Dec 18, 2020 3:42 PM Pacific Time

Just a couple of months away from its grand opening, Universal Studios Japan shared a live look at the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World today.

  • Video game designer and creator of Mario himself Shigeru Miyamoto took fans around some of the new land coming to Universal Studios Japan in February.
  • We first got a look at the warp pipe entrance to the land, which will empty into the lobby of Peach’s Castle, featuring familiar music from Super Mario 64.
  • We then got an overview of the land, including Mount Beanpole, Koopa’s Castle and an array of beloved nintendo characters that can be found around the land.
  • Miyamoto then shows off the Power-Up bands with some of the interactive elements around the land, though he is sure to keep some secrets to himself.

  • We even get a look at an underground walk-through attraction featuring more interactive elements and plenty of Bob-ombs.
  • Next, we get a look at the 1 Up Factory, and some of the special merchandise available inside, including a new walking Mario toy.

  • We also get to see a Star popcorn bucket as we learn of two new popcorn flavors created specifically for Super Nintendo World: Caramel Peach and Mushroom.

  • Miyamoto is then greeted by Mario and Luigi walkaround characters before heading into Kinopio’s Cafe to check out some of the food and beverage offerings in the new land.

  • Before moving on to one last location, Miyamoto reminded us that there are still plans to open Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore in the future.
  • Finally, we got a look inside Koopa’s Castle, home to the “Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge” attraction.
  • Miyamoto explains that the new attraction involves guests racing for Team Mario on a special course Koopa created to defeat his old rival. There is even a special trophy just for this race.

  • You can check out the full video below:

More about Super Nintendo World:

  • Universal Studios Japan will hold its grand opening of the world’s first Super Nintendo World on February 4, 2021.
  • This expansion brings to life a highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favorite Nintendo games.
  • The grand opening of Super Nintendo World will kick off the park’s year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration.
  •  Super Nintendo World will feature:
    • “Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge” and a Yoshi-themed attraction
    • Restaurants
    • Shops
    • Other experiences only found at Universal Studios Japan
  • The colorful and interactive area offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a Power-Up Band, an innovative technology to help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score.
  • Guests with a Power-Up Band can also punch ? Blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world.
  • Along with announcing an opening date for the new land, Universal Studios Japan also shared new footage of Mario Kart theme park ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge as well as new images of the land, rides and the interior of Bowser’s Castle.
 
 
