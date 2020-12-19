Disney-Pixar Shares Instructional Video on How to Make a “Soul” Flipbook

Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to Disney+ soon, but you don’t have to wait until then to get in on the fun. Disney-Pixar shared a new instructional video on how to create a flipbook inspired by the upcoming film.

The new video features animator Cody Lyon who takes us into The Great Before to make a digital flipbook featuring 22 from the new Disney and Pixar movie.

Disney-Pixar’s Soul will debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

will debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day. Check out the instructional video below:

About Soul:

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Soul Stars:

Jamie Foxx

Tina Fey

Phylicia Rashad

Ahmir Questlove Thompson

Angela Bassett

Daveed Diggs

Creative Team:

Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.

The film features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).