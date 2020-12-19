Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” Star Jamie Foxx Provides Advice to Aspiring Actress in Interview

Jamie Foxx, star of the upcoming Disney-Pixar film Soul, sat down with aspiring actress Trinity Posey for a virtual interview and master class in going after your dreams and using your spark for good.

Foxx provided a ton of valuable advice to the young aspiring actress, suggesting that young people beginning their careers use record video of every aspect of their lives and put it out there on social media.

He also made sure to tell aspiring artists “protect your art.”

Foxx also explained how he uses music to inspire his acting, using it as a tool to help understand a character by listening to what they would listen to.

Finally, Foxx explained that artists should let the outside world inspire their art but not allow it to “drown” them. He explains that a lot of times the best art comes out of chaos and struggle.

Watch the full video below:

Soul will debut on Disney+

About Soul:

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Soul Stars:

Jamie Foxx

Tina Fey

Phylicia Rashad

Ahmir Questlove Thompson

Angela Bassett

Daveed Diggs

Creative Team:

Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.

The film features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).