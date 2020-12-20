Filmmaker John August Shares Look at Art for Scrapped Tower of Terror Movie He Was Working On

Filmmaker John August shared a look at some artwork he created for a movie based on the Disneyland attraction The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in 2015.
- In the Inneresting newsletter, we learn that August was developing a movie based on the classic attraction before it closed in 2017.
- The screenplay for the film was never written but you can see artwork above that he created as a pitch for the film.
- August’s writing credits include Disney’s live-action Aladdin and Frankeweenie, as well as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Corpse Bride and Big Fish.
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort was converted into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! In 2017.
- A made-for-TV movie based on the beloved attraction was released in 1997 and was originally presented as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.