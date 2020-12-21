Disney Gives a Sneak Peek of Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Disney has given us the first look inside the new Snow White’s Scary Adventures that has been under refurbishment at Disneyland. It will also have a new name when it re-opens, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has revealed some of the changes you’ll see next time you ride the newly named, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish at Disneyland Park.
- The attraction has been updated with “state-of-the-art audio and visual technology, including new music, LED black lighting, laser projections, and a new animation system.”
- The video above gives a sneak peek at the beautiful new mine scene with hints at other changes.
- In one of the other scenes, you’ll be able to smell a baking apple pie as you move through. Sounds delicious!
- Disney also released a TikTok video going through the attraction you can view here.
- Today marks the 83rd anniversary of the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Carthay Circle Theatre.