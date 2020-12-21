Disneyland Resort and Power of One Foundation Team Up To Distribute Goods To Families In Need In Orange County

Earlier today, Disneyland Resort teamed up with the Power of One Foundation to hold a drive-thru donation event to help support local families and banks in Orange County. What’s Happening: Today, the Disneyland Resort supported the Power of One Foundation in a drive through donation event for approximately 1,500 Anaheim families, some including Cast Members. Disney VoluntEARS helped distribute dry goods, fresh foods, pantry items, meal kits, diapers, plush toys, books, baby food and more.

The mission of Power of One Foundation is to provide basic human resources to every person in need of them, regardless of their country of origin, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. They work with cities, counties, and states to create sustainable, replicable models and systems at a local level to bring about more efficient societies where communities care about communities, utilizing and uniting bipartisan political support as well as local community support.

In addition to supporting the event, the Disneyland Resort has made substantial food donations to local food bank partners including Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and Orange County Food Bank during the prolonged closure of the Disneyland Resort. In response to Governor Newsom’s most recent regional stay home order in Southern California, nearly 20 tons of food was donated after the closures of restaurants throughout the Downtown Disney District. Since the closure of its theme parks in March, the Disneyland Resort has donated more than 200 tons of food to be distributed to those in need throughout Orange County.

This holiday season, during a time when unemployment continues to rise due to impacts of COVID-19, every donation to a family in need counts. MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning Read Related Articles Disneyland Resort to Donate Excess Food Inventory to…

Disney Shares Video of Food Donations Leaving…

Disneyland Paris Donates 15 Tons of Food to Local…

Disneyland Paris Donates Food to Non-Profit…