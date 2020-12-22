Tokyo Disney Resort to Introduce Variable Pricing Early Next Year

The Oriental Land Company, the company that owns Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, has announced today that a variable pricing structure will be introduced at the Tokyo Disney Resort soon with the new pricing taking effect in March of 2021.

What’s Happening:

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced today that variable pricing will be introduced for Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park tickets. Prices will be set for Park tickets depending on the day of the week or the period during the year based on holidays. This new pricing will take effect starting from March 20, 2021 Park admissions.

In addition, sales will start for “Early Entry Tickets” exclusively for guests staying at a Disney hotel. This new ticket, which must be used together with a valid 1-Day Passport, will allow guests to enter Tokyo DisneySea as early as 8:00 a.m. Early entry will be available for admissions starting from February 20, 2021. Guests taking advantage of this ticket will be able to make good use of the extra time to experience selected popular attractions and can obtain Standby Passes before other guests are admitted to the Park.

Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to focus on the health and safety of our guests and cast members, with measures including controlled capacity through limits on attendance. The resort asks for your understanding and cooperation. The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.

Additional Details about “Early Entry:”

Tickets for Disney Hotel Guests Price: 3,000 yen (including tax)

Admission time: 8:00 a.m.

Valid for: Tokyo DisneySea Admission dates: From February 20 to March 31, 2021

Sales start: February 19, 2021

Valid for use: From the day after the check-in date for the duration of stay at the Disney hotel – A separate purchase of a 1-Day Passport is required for Park admission with an Early Entry Ticket. – Although you can enter the Park early with an Early Entry Ticket, some facilities or experiences may not be available. – The price and conditions of an Early Entry Ticket are subject to change. Further details will be announced on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website at a later date.