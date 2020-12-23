Disneyland Paris to Present Christmas Music Live Stream on YouTube December 24

Can you believe that tomorrow is Christmas Eve?! The holiday has finally arrived and Disneyland Paris is inviting fans to join them in celebrating with two livestream events hosted on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

The halls are decked, the stockings hung, the lights are up… all that’s missing is the music and Disneyland Paris has it covered!

Tomorrow, the Resort will joyfully accompany fans in their festivities with a Christmas music live stream from 10am to 6pm (Central European Time).

Fans can visit the Disneyland Paris YouTube channel to set a reminder for the musical live stream

After enjoying the holiday music, fans can then stay tuned for Christmas Musical Celebration with Mickey and Friends on YouTube Facebook

Happy Holidays Everyone!