Photo Update: Gideon’s Bakehouse Opens at Disney Springs

by | Dec 23, 2020 12:02 PM Pacific Time

Gideon’s Bakehouse, a popular Orlando spot for their incredible cookies and cakes, opened its second location today at Disney Springs and we were there to check it out.

The location is in the previous home of Erwin Pearl, across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar.

Gideon’s Bakehouse is the creation of Steve Lewis. Steve bought an antique cookbook from 1898 looking for baking inspiration. When he opened the book, it was filled with notes and doodles from what appeared to be a young boy named Gideon who dreamed of becoming a baker. Paying tribute, Steve named the bakery Gideon’s Bakehouse. In October 2016, Gideon’s opened up its first physical shop at East End Market in Orlando, Florida.

There was a 3-hour-long line for the opening, which stretched over to Planet Hollywood. They did switch over to a virtual-queue system soon after.

A look at the menu for the opening which will change seasonally. They currently have some holiday specials like Santa’s White Christmas and Cookie Von Krampus. The Coffee Cake cookie is only available at Disney Springs.

Now we enter! Taking our first steps into the store.

They have these great physical distance markers and an incredible looking store you can see below.

The look inside is just fantastic and a mysterious story about the store’s former owner will continue to be unveiled each week by asking the employees what they’ve learned since moving into this new location.

Candles and Shirts are also available to purchase.

Who would we be if we didn’t get some items to try, this is Peanut Butter Crunch: “This Cookie took an extra-long time to perfect. We wanted you to enjoy something that was truly set apart from the standard flavor for a PB cookie. We're very proud that our Peanut Butter Crunch is entirely peanut buttery with every bite. Not surprising since the dough is made of mostly peanut butter! It's topped with our handmade candied peanuts for the perfect amount of crunch. A must for any PB Lover.”

Coffee Cake Cookie: “The glory that is Gideon’s Coffee Cake Cookie is an extra Buttery Vanilla Bean Cookie filled with Cinnamon Strudel and topped with our Homemade Double Baked Butter Crumbs! Buttery. Crunchy. Extraordinary. Built to be paired with an Iced Coffee. A perfect start for your morning. A relaxing part of your evening.”

Original Chocolate Chip: “The Gideon’s Original Chocolate Chip is the foundation of who we are, the first child.  This recipe took 15 years to perfect and is filled with history.  It is packed inside and out with a variety of Chocolates, infused with differing vanillas, and has a texture that might almost trick you into thinking you’re eating Cookie Dough. This Cookie has been named everything from Best in Orlando to Best on Planet Earth and we couldn’t be prouder to hand make it from scratch for you daily.”

The Original Peanut Butter Cold Brew: “This is simply a must-try and goes perfectly with every Cookie flavor. We combine our smooth oatmilk Cold Brew with a unique dark roasted peanut blend from our favorite Georgia Peanut Farm. Then we add a little bit of Florida with some local honey for a fun Coffee and Peanut Butter drink.”

Next time you go to Disney Springs, make sure to make a stop at Gideon’s Bakehouse and get yourself a cookie, a cold brew, a slice of cake, or maybe just one of everything.

