Walt Disney Family Museum Presents Santa J Claus Live Event for Families December 23rd

The Walt Disney Family Museum is hosting a special live event today (December 23rd) at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT with Santa J Claus reading the classic story T’was the Night Before Christmas, answering questions, and sharing his favorite Disney memories.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is giving families a special holiday treat with a free live event on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.
- The magic begins at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on December 23rd with Santa J Claus reading T’was the Night Before Christmas.
- When the story is over, jolly old St. Nicholas will answer questions and share some of his favorite Disney memories.
- Santa J Claus is the verified Santa on TikTok with over 2.4 million followers.
- Most recently, Santa J Claus was featured in a Meghan Trainor/JoJo Siwa music video for the song “I Believe in Santa” and was featured in Got Milk’s online #GotMilkCookieChallenge campaign.
- Santa J Claus has also been busy with charities including the Children's Miracle Network, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and hosting an annual benefit concert.