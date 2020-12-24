Walt Disney World Cast Members Wish Disney Fans Happy Holidays with Video Montage

As folks around the world kick off their seasonal celebrations, the Walt Disney World Cast Members have gotten together to share well wishes and season's greetings with fans.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page posted a sweet video of Cast Members bidding everyone a wonderful holiday season.
- From Parks and Resort hotels to Disney’s distribution services and everything in between, Cast Members posed for pictures and offered their own original and playful sayings for a happy holiday and bright new year.
- The minute and a half video showcases groups of cheerful CMs in their various departments having a great time and eagerly passing on those vibes to viewers. Take a look:
Seasons Greetings from Walt Disney World Cast Members
During this time of year of sharing holiday cards with loved ones, Cast Members across Walt Disney World Resort are sharing some festive greetings of their own! Here's wishing you Happy Holidays – and the very best in the New Year!
Greetings include:
- Hold onto your hats – here come the holidays! – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Just keep swimming…into 2021! – The Seas with Nemo and Friends
- Sending peace and joy from all the toys! – Toy Story Land
- Hope your holidays are Grand! – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Sending warm out of this world wishes! – Tomorrowland Terrace
- “DAK” The Halls with Boughs of Holly! – Animal Kingdom Lodge
- “Seas” and Greetings! – Disney’s Vero Beach Resort
- Take your New Year’s resolutions by the reigns! – Tri-Circle-D Ranch
- We hope your holidays are sweeter than honey! – Crystal Palace
- Oh Christmas Tee, Oh Christmas Tee! – Walt Disney World Miniature Golf
- The New Year must be explored! – Wilderness Explorers (Disney’s Animal Kingdom)
- Hope your holidays are packed with joy! – Disney Distribution Services
- Season’s Sweetings! – The Ganachery
- Be sure to “paws” and take a moment to enjoy the magic of the holidays! – Disney’s Animal Care Team
- We hope your holidays are sprinkled with magic! – Main Street Bakery
- Let’s make a splash in 2021! – Old Key West
- 2021 is just around the corner…let’s make some goals! – ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
- Cooking up many magical memories this holiday season! – Chef Mickey’s
- You deserve to be treated like royalty this holiday season! – Cinderella’s Royal Table