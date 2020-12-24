Walt Disney World Cast Members Wish Disney Fans Happy Holidays with Video Montage

Seasons Greetings from Walt Disney World Cast Members

During this time of year of sharing holiday cards with loved ones, Cast Members across Walt Disney World Resort are sharing some festive greetings of their own! Here's wishing you Happy Holidays – and the very best in the New Year! 🎄🎁❤️✨#HappyHolidays #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneySprings #MKCast #EPCOTCast #DHSCast #DAKCast #ASECast #DisneyJobs #DisneyCastLife

Posted by Walt Disney World Cast and Community on Thursday, December 24, 2020