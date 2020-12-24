“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of “The Aristocats”

The 10th episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” is here, and it celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Aristocats by taking a look at some of the original theatrical trailer for the beloved classic film.

Andre and Jenny are back again to talk about some of the exciting new things coming to Disney+ in this week’s installment of the web series.

They start off by introducing the cast of Disney-Pixar’s Soul , which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

The cast of the new film are challenged to some Disney trivia, which they handle very well.

Jenny and Andre then take a look at what's new, including The Book of Boba Fett a new Star Wars series.

They then give a brief look at Dory's Reef Cam, a three-hour virtual aquarium featuring all of your favorite characters from both Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

Dory's Reef Cam is streaming now on Disney+.

The Pixar Sparkshort Burrow and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian season 2 will also begin streaming on Disney+ tomorrow.

We also get a special message from C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, who shares a special message about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is also now streaming on Disney+.

, which is also now streaming on Disney+. Finally, Jenny and Andre celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Disney classic The Aristocats by sharing a look at some of the original theatrical trailer for the film.