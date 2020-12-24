“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of “The Aristocats”

The 10th episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” is here, and it celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Aristocats by taking a look at some of the original theatrical trailer for the beloved classic film.
- Andre and Jenny are back again to talk about some of the exciting new things coming to Disney+ in this week’s installment of the web series.
- They start off by introducing the cast of Disney-Pixar’s Soul, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Christmas Day.
- The cast of the new film are challenged to some Disney trivia, which they handle very well.
- Jenny and Andre then take a look at what’s new, including The Book of Boba Fett a new Star Wars series coming to Disney+ in December 2021.
- They then give a brief look at Dory’s Reef Cam, a three-hour virtual aquarium featuring all of your favorite characters from both Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.
- Dory’s Reef Cam is streaming now on Disney+.
- The Pixar Sparkshort Burrow and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian season 2 will also begin streaming on Disney+ tomorrow.
- We also get a special message from C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, who shares a special message about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is also now streaming on Disney+.
- Finally, Jenny and Andre celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Disney classic The Aristocats by sharing a look at some of the original theatrical trailer for the film.