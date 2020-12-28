“Avengers Mech Strike #1” Gets Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of February Release

A colossal threat requires a colossal solution. Earth’s mightiest heroes will don some new high-tech armor to take on a massive new enemy in Marvel Comics’ “Avengers Mech Strike #1,” which will hit stores this February.

From writer Jed MacKay, “Avengers Mech Strike” will kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond!

The story will begin with the Avengers uniting once again to take on an unstoppable enemy and the story will unfold over the course of 2021.

Joining MacKay, artist Carlos Magno will illustrate the new comic series.

Marvel

“Avengers Mech Strike #1” will be available in February 2021.

Check out the cover for the upcoming first issue by artist Kei Zama below:

What they’re saying: