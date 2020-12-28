“Avengers Mech Strike #1” Gets Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of February Release

A colossal threat requires a colossal solution. Earth’s mightiest heroes will don some new high-tech armor to take on a massive new enemy in Marvel Comics’ “Avengers Mech Strike #1,” which will hit stores this February.
- From writer Jed MacKay, “Avengers Mech Strike” will kick off a bold new age of action-packed Avengers battles that will send shockwaves throughout the comic book industry and beyond!
- The story will begin with the Avengers uniting once again to take on an unstoppable enemy and the story will unfold over the course of 2021.
- Joining MacKay, artist Carlos Magno will illustrate the new comic series.
- Marvel shared a new trailer today for the upcoming series, showcasing some of the exciting robotic action:
- “Avengers Mech Strike #1” will be available in February 2021.
- Check out the cover for the upcoming first issue by artist Kei Zama below:
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jed MacKay: "Heavy metal! When the Avengers come up against something that defies their usual methods, new tools are needed for the job: giant robot suits. It's been a blast to take on the Avengers and really put them in the thick of it. When you're dealing with the Avengers, everything is big. Big action. Big stakes. And now, big robots! We're going for non-stop, full-bore action, with a lineup of Avengers favorites going up against an unexpected new foe… that might end up being quite familiar! Aliens, robots, dinosaurs, Martians… it's going to get worse before it gets better for our heroes."