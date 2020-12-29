Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center Hosting Pirate and Princess Weekends Beginning in January 2021

Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center is offering a new event as the new year begins with their Pirate and Princess Weekends January 8, 2021 – March 7, 2021
What’s Happening:
- The Captain and his crew of notorious pirates have plundered the Florida Coast in search of The Princess's priceless treasure. They have made Gaylord Palms Resort their outpost, commandeering the resort’s Everglades swamp. Come swap tales with the crew, take the pirate oath, or become an honorary princess in this thrilling adventure for the whole family. The event has been purposely designed to respect social distancing and an enhanced Commitment to Clean program.
- Offerings for the event include:
- Pirate Outpost Invasion
- In this all-new exciting, interactive show experience, the Princess invites you to visit the newly established Everglades Outpost, filled to the brim with tales of adventure, swashbuckling music and world-famous Captain’s brew. But beware, pirates have made anchor in a nearby harbor.
- Pirate Pool Party
- Join Jolly Roger and the pirate crew for music, games, and swashbuckling fun at Cypress Springs Water Park.
- The Princess’s Shiny Stash Scavenger Hunt
- The Princess has hidden her kingdom’s most precious treasures from the pirate crew throughout the resort. Locate the treasure chests in this exciting family scavenger hunt.
- Princess Academy
- Step into a fantasy world and experience the story of The Princess in this interactive show featuring the sword mistress and The Princess herself. Become an honorary princess for the day and take the official princess oath.
- Pirate Speakeasy
- Wander into this secret hideaway where you’ll encounter not only relics from past journeys but also the notorious treasure-hunters who scoured the seven seas to retrieve them.
- Pirate & Princess Light Display
- Enjoy a light display that has something for every little pirate or princess. Swords clashing, waves crashing, and pirate ships filling the sea. Crowns and tiaras, swirls of color, and jewels fit for a queen.
- Wildlife Rescue Adventure Experience presented by bubly
- The iconic, spacious atriums of the resort are transformed into an exciting safari for families to discover and learn about endangered animals within the comfort of your own family and on your own time. This virtual reality experience guides guests throughout the 4.5-acre atrium to track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The virtual adventure highlights indigenous animals from Florida and, with the magic of augmented reality, brings them to life before your eyes!
- Pirate Outpost Invasion
- Please Note: Some activities have an additional charge, or are included in the Pirate and Princess Weekend Packages
- Pirate and Princess Weekends take place at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando January 8, 2021 – March 7, 2021.