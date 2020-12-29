Plastic Dividers Installed On Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run To Increase Capacity

Nearly everyday, the queue for Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios stretches out and around the perimeter of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and even into backstage areas. To help with this, capacity is appearing to increase thanks to the installation of plexiglass dividers between each seat aboard the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Every day, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios sees a queue that stretches throughout the latest expansion of the park, with the queue sometimes even being re-routed through backstage environments completely ruining the illusion of the “most immersive land that Walt Disney Imagineering has ever attempted.”

Though safely socially distanced and with relatively manageable wait times compared to other attractions in the park and throughout Walt Disney World, the queue does appear intimidating as it can sometimes be seen from every vantage point in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Similar to other attractions, efforts have been made to increase capacity at the attraction by installing plexiglass dividers between each seat aboard the ride vehicle. Previously, individual parties would get the cockpit to themselves, but now it appears cast members at the attraction will mix smaller parties into the same vehicle.

Previously, before the parks closed in mid-March, groups would be mixed and assigned positions via cards that would allow riders to be a pilot, an engineer, or a gunner as they flew the biggest hunk of junk in the galaxy to acquire some coaxium on a smuggling mission.

After the parks reopened, many found the attraction more fun to experience without the random assignment of strangers who are not in their party as the experience is almost like a team video game. Now, the installation of the individual dividers will help revert to larger “through-put” keeping the lines moving quicker as more can ride in the 6-passenger vehicle at one time.

While some attractions opened with dividers in place as the parks reopened, over the last few months more dividers have been installed to aid with capacity needs so more seats can be filled. This occurred most notably at the two newest attractions in the park, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, where dividers have been installed between rows so cast members can now return to filling entire ride vehicles.