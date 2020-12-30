D23 2021 Gold Member Collector Set Celebrates 50 Years of Walt Disney World

D23 has revealed the 2021 gold member collector set for new and renewing members will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with some fun nostalgic

What’s Happening:

New and returning D23 Walt Disney World

The set contains a vintage-inspired lunchbox, a set of five exclusive retro pins, a throwback D23 pennant, a vinyl record with music from the parks and a reproduction commemorative newspaper.

Items in the set pay tribute to the resort’s incredible past while also looking ahead to the future, with new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

The pins and lunchbox were designed by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily while the pennant flag was created by Brett Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse himself.

The vinyl record also celebrates the past and present with “Bear Band Serenade” from The Country Bear Jambore e on side A and “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

on side A and “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from Gold membership gives access to the opportunity to attend in-person and virtual events, including discounted tickets for the D23 Expo.

The gold membership also gives access to various discounts from the Walt Disney Company and their partners.

Learn more about D23, the official Disney fan club, here.