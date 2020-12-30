Star Wars and Marvel Voice Actor Tom Kane Suffers Stroke

Voice of Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and so, so many others, including the voice of the Walt Disney World Monorail since 2012, Tom Kane, has suffered a stroke, possibly leaving him unable to not do voiceovers, according to an update from his daughter on Facebook.
What’s Happening:
- With a wide expanse of work, surely you’ve heard the voice work of Tom Kane. It may have been on any number of Star Wars animated series where he provided the voice of Yoda and Admiral Ackbar among others, or Marvel series or video games where he provided the voice of Odin, Thor’s father, even in the closed Marvel experiences at Disneyland Park’s Innoventions. You may have even heard him narrate your journey aboard the Walt Disney World Monorail if you visited after 2012.
- According to a post on his personal Facebook page, Kane has apparently endured a stroke that has left him with damage to the speech part of his brain, possibly leaving him unable to provide vocal performances in the future.
- Kane’s Daughter, Sam, provided the update saying: “Hi everyone! This is Tom’s daughter, Sam. Our family wanted to share why my dad has been MIA. About two months ago he had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain. This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell. He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now. As many of you might know about strokes, it is possible for him to gain these functions back and we have found him excellent care in Kansas City for speech, occupational, and physical therapy, but for now, we have been warned by his Neurologist that he may not do Voiceovers again. My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post. Lots of love from our family to yours.”
- Tom and his family have received an outpouring of support via comments on this update on his Facebook page, and everyone here at Laughing Place echo the sentiments in wishing Tom well and hope for a speedy recovery.