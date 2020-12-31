Disney Parks Celebrates Their Year of Giving To Communities Around the World

by | Dec 31, 2020 10:05 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

2020 has been a rough year for everybody, but Disney VoluntEARs and other efforts from the company have created many opportunities to offer support to communities around the world.

What’s Happening:

  • 2020 has been a year of unexpected challenges, but throughout it all we’ve tried to find ways to contribute to our communities across the globe. Throughout the year, Disney cast and community partners came together to help make a difference and have been able to offer support to communities around the world.
  • Around the world, Disney has shared over 880 tons of food to support those in need. From more than 145,000 pizza meals donated from Disneyland Paris, to pineapple, sweet rolls and more from Aulani Resort, contributing to local communities continues to be a commitment.
  • During the pandemic, Disney found ways to help local healthcare heroes. Earlier this year, Disney introduced non-medical, reusable cloth face coverings featuring fan favorite characters in the U.S. As part of the launch, one million face coverings were donated to MedShare and profits from the sales of the cloth masks raised an additional $1 million for MedShare to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those in need. After receiving a suggestion from nurses at hospitals, Disney Parks donated over 250,000 rain ponchos globally to help healthcare heroes protect their clothing and prolong the use of PPE during busy times, as well as N95 masks, hygiene caps and more supplies for hospitals.

  • Celebrating the holidays may have looked a little different this year, but making them special for those in need brought joy and inspiration to communities. This year, shopDisney.com, Disney stores across the U.S. and World of Disney stores at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort collected 90,000 toys for Toys for Tots to help bring joy to children in need this holiday season. At Walt Disney World, chefs dished up hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. This holiday season, Disney Cruise Line teamed up with local community partners in The Bahamas to provide thousands of holiday dinners to families in need. And at Disneyland Paris, cast prepared 50,000 Christmas ornaments to brighten up 150 French and Belgian hospitals this winter.
  • To ignite curiosity and inspire creativity at home, Walt Disney Imagineering rolled out Imagineering in a Box in five languages, along with Ride & Learn videos and Disney Paper Parks.
  • For those who dreamed this year of a brighter tomorrow, Disneyland Resort VoluntEARS provided more than 50 virtual workforce development sessions to hundreds of Anaheim students to help them learn how to build a professional resume. Disney Cruise Line awarded scholarships to four female cadets to attend the maritime academy in Nassau. The scholarships, one for each of the ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, include two years of study at LJM Maritime Academy and one year of service aboard a Disney ship. This scholarship program is part of a larger collection of initiatives Disney Cruise Line has implemented to inspire future maritime professionals and support communities across The Bahamas.
  • Walt Disney World Resort collaborated with A Gift For Teaching to donate thousands of needed school supplies for teachers, and Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort each shared more than 13,000 toys and activity items with local hospitals.

  • To celebrate International Children’s Day in June, Shanghai Disney Resort opened a space-themed Disney Fun House at Shanghai Children’s Medical Center, bringing happiness and unique Disney experiences to children and families. Disney is also working with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to share one million books with kids across the country, and will continue to deliver more through the holidays and into the new year.
  • Celebrating the 40th anniversary of working together with Make-A-Wish, Disney has granted some unforgettable wishes. Recently, six-year-old Maria had her wish to be a princess granted, enjoying a virtual royal visit – all in Spanish – from Princess Belle. And earlier this year we celebrated a very special Super Bowl victory, as 10-year-old wish kid Nathaniel became the first wish kid to join a Super Bowl MVP parade down Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park! With your help, Disney has unlocked over $720,000 to further wish granting, with the release of the Wishes Come True Blue color collection, Mickey Mouse vintage holiday plush and Disney Parks Wishables. Together with Make-A-Wish, Disney has granted more than 140,000 life-changing wishes.

  • In 2020, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products donated more than $30 million in food, products, and supplies as part of Disney’s overall COVID response efforts.
  • We can’t wait to see what magic Disney shares with communities in 2021!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed