Gal Gadot Reveals New Women-Focused National Geographic Docuseries “Impact”

Gal Gadot, star of the recently released Wonder Woman 1984, has taken to her Instagram account to reveal a new women-focused docuseries from National Geographic.

According to Deadline Impact .

. The six-part series will highlight stories of resilient young women around the world.

Gadot’s Instagram post, which you can see below, also featured a trailer for Impact.

Impact will be produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films.

will be produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films. Gadot and Jaron Varsano are executive producers on behalf of Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, Tara Long executive produces for eOne and Ryan Harrington will executive produce for National Geographic.

Ana De Diego and Eric Levin will also executive produce.

Roth also serves as an executive producer and director.

Alan Eyres serves as senior vice president, production and development and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.

What they’re saying: