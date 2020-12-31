Gal Gadot Reveals New Women-Focused National Geographic Docuseries “Impact”

Gal Gadot, star of the recently released Wonder Woman 1984, has taken to her Instagram account to reveal a new women-focused docuseries from National Geographic.
- According to Deadline, Gadot will serve as an executive producer for the new National Geographic docuseries Impact.
- The six-part series will highlight stories of resilient young women around the world.
- Gadot’s Instagram post, which you can see below, also featured a trailer for Impact.
- Impact will be produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films.
- Gadot and Jaron Varsano are executive producers on behalf of Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, Tara Long executive produces for eOne and Ryan Harrington will executive produce for National Geographic.
- Ana De Diego and Eric Levin will also executive produce.
- Roth also serves as an executive producer and director.
- Alan Eyres serves as senior vice president, production and development and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.
What they’re saying:
- Gal Gadot, via Instagram: “It’s a powerful docuseries that tells the stories of exceptional women making a true impact in their communities – we have stories about women from California all the way to Brazil. I cannot wait to share their stories.”