Disney World Releases New “Alice in Wonderland” Inspired Disney Springs Commercial

Walt Disney World has a brand-new ad for Disney Springs that pays homage to Alice in Wonderland while featuring several locations throughout the outdoor shopping and dining complex.

What’s Happening:

Disney Springs

In the ad, a girl with long red hair in a blue dress reminiscent of Alice from Alice in Wonderland starts her adventure at Amorette’s, browsing their Disney character dome cakes. The chef makes her a cake that spells out “Ooh La La,” a reference to the cake Alice eats that said “Eat me.”

starts her adventure at Amorette’s, browsing their Disney character dome cakes. The chef makes her a cake that spells out “Ooh La La,” a reference to the cake Alice eats that said “Eat me.” Next she ends up at two bars (Paddlefish and The Edison) with two twins, an homage to Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, who both wear suits with silhouettes of white rabbits. The bartender serving her is upside down like in the scene where Alice first arrives in Wonderland.

Lastly, she dines at two locations, Morimoto’s and Maria & Enzo’s. Her party includes the twins and a woman with a heart-shaped menu in red, a tribute to the Queen of Hearts.

