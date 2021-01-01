Disney Legend Ron Dominguez (aka “Mr. Disneyland”) Passed Away at Age 85

by | Jan 1, 2021 2:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,
Photo Source: D23

Photo Source: D23

Laughing Place is sad to share that Disney Legend Ron Dominguez passed away on January 1st, 2021, at the age of 85. The news was shared by The Disneyland Alumni Club member Mark Eades on Facebook.

Some sad news to start the new year. The Disneyland Alumni Club has learned that Ron Dominguez, to many known as “Mr….

Posted by Disneyland Alumni Club on Friday, January 1, 2021

Ron Dominguez, nicknamed “Mr. Disneyland,” grew up in the orange groves that became Disneyland when Walt Disney purchased them from his family in 1954. His childhood home became an administration building behind Main Street, U.S.A. for a period before being demolished. A graduate of Anaheim High School and University of Arizona, Ron became a Disneyland Cast Member at the age of 20 shortly before the grand opening, his first day beginning on July 13th, 1955. His first role was as a ticket taker.

By the end of 1956, he could brag that he had worked on every attraction the park had to offer. He was quickly promoted to supervisor, then manager and by 1970, he was made Director of Operations. By 1974, he became Vice President of Disneyland and chairman of the park operating committee, a role he kept until 1990 when he became Executive Vice President, Walt Disney Attractions, West Coast.

Retiring in 1994 at the age of 59, Ron Dominguez’s legacy was celebrated with a window on Main Street and the Disney Legend Award, which he received in 2000. In addition to his work within the park, Ron helped build strong relationships between Disneyland and the City of Anaheim and was actively involved in the community as a volunteer with local organizations.

Current chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, shared a statement with D23 expressing his sympathy. “We are saddened to have lost a very dear member of our family, Ron Dominguez. Ron’s contributions to Disneyland are nearly incalculable. He was well-known among the cast and community throughout his tenure at the park and continued to show his support long after his retirement, guiding and mentoring leaders, including me, for decades. I am personally grateful for all that he has done for Disney, and want to express my deepest condolences to his family on behalf of every Disney Parks cast member around the world.”

Our thoughts are with Ron Dominguez’s family and friends during this difficult time.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed