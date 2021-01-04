Mardi Gras and More Limited Capacity Special Events Coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in 2021

Guests to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can let the good times roll in 2021 with enhanced safety measures and more limited capacity special events, including Mardi Gras!
What’s Happening:
- Welcoming 2021 with high spirits and high thrills, exciting events will safely return to Busch Gardens starting with the park’s Mardi Gras event, now expanded to weekends and select dates from January 16 to February 16.
- The Busch Gardens team has consulted with medical experts to offer modified events with required reservations and limited capacity for safe celebrations. All seasonal events feature open-air entertainment throughout the park’s more than 300 spacious acres as well as enhanced health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, face covering requirements and physical distancing. Reservations are required and limited and can be made at www.BuschGardensTampa.com.
- Let the good times roll with an expanded Mardi Gras celebration! Weekends and select dates, January 16 – February 16:
- Enjoy Colorful Beads and Brass Beats
With more weekends to celebrate safely, Busch Gardens is getting jazzed up with music, beads and more for open-air festivities with French-Quarter flair. Guests will have the opportunity to catch some beads from physically distant New Orleans street performers periodically strolling throughout the day. There will be plenty of room to dance through spacious walkways while enjoying festive tunes from live musicians while flavorful dishes and cocktails tempt the senses.
- Feast like Kings and Queens on Classic Cajun Cuisine
Busch Gardens has brought the “Big Easy” to Tampa Bay with Mardi Gras-inspired food including a signature shrimp po’ boy, hearty jambalaya, and hot and fresh beignets. Handcrafted cocktail classics like Hurricanes join new signature drinks for a perfect pairing with the park’s carefully crafted culinary offering, which can be best enjoyed with a Mardi Gras Sampler Lanyard. Starting at $34.99 for a 5-punch lanyard with a 10-punch option and an exclusive 12-punch lanyard for Pass Members, Sampler Lanyards make it easy for guests to embrace that “Fat Tuesday” feeling!
- MORE fan-favorite events returning this season! The fun in 2021 doesn’t stop with Mardi Gras – park guests can look forward to modified versions of their favorite seasonal events to promote enhanced health and safety measures, including Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and the Food & Wine Festival.
- Sesame Street Kids Weekends, January 30 – February 14
For kids and kids-at-heart, there are more special moments with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and the rest of their Sesame Street friends coming up this season! Fans won’t want to miss new physically distant celebrations for Elmo’s birthday and Valentine’s Day this year.
- Food & Wine Festival, Friday to Sunday, February 20 – April 25
Taste buds will bloom this spring with a delicious menu of dishes and drinks as dynamic and unique as the park’s thrilling roller coaster collection. Guests will also enjoy a taste of local musical talent throughout the open-air festival to accompany their sweet and savory samples.
- Whether using a single visit ticket, Fun Card or Annual Pass, guests can enjoy these seasonal events and more included in their park admission.
- Enjoy TWO parks all year for the price of a single day Busch Gardens ticket with a limited-time Fun Card offer!
- With so much to look forward to in 2021, Florida families can start the year with incredible savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time, guests who purchase the Busch Gardens Fun Card for $113.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE. Save over $60, more than 35% off of the normal price and the same price as only one day of fun for unlimited visits in 2021¹! Buy now before prices go up!
- For more park benefits, guests can upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass to enjoy the perks they want most throughout 2021. Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, Pass Member-exclusive ride events for the NEW Iron Gwazi opening in spring and up to 50% savings on merchandise, photo prints, Quick Queue, and more!
- Visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and reservations—and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes.