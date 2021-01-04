New Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich Available at Earl of Sandwich

Say goodbye to your New Year’s resolution. Earl of Sandwich has a brand new addition to their menu and it looks too good to resist. At select locations, you can get the new Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich.

The Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich consists of roast beef & cheddar, topped with mac & cheese on a freshly-baked white or wheat artisan bread.

This new sandwich is available at both the Disney Springs and Downtown Disney locations.

You can order online on the Earl of Sandwich website

