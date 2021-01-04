New Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich Available at Earl of Sandwich

Say goodbye to your New Year’s resolution. Earl of Sandwich has a brand new addition to their menu and it looks too good to resist. At select locations, you can get the new Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich.
- The Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich consists of roast beef & cheddar, topped with mac & cheese on a freshly-baked white or wheat artisan bread.
- This new sandwich is available at both the Disney Springs and Downtown Disney locations.
- You can order online on the Earl of Sandwich website.
About Earl of Sandwich:
- Earl of Sandwich invented the Sandwich over 250 years ago. In 1762, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, came up with the ingenious idea of putting meat between two slices of bread. Now, more than 250 years later, the current 11th Earl and the rest of the Sandwich family remain passionate about the world’s most popular quick food that carries their name.
- Joining forces with entrepreneur Robert Earl, the first Earl of Sandwich restaurant opened in Orlando, FL at what is now known as Disney Springs in 2004. Currently, there are Earl of Sandwich restaurants in cities across the United States from New York to Anaheim, CA as well as in Paris and Manila.
- The extensive menu at Earl of Sandwich pays tribute to the art of sandwiches with fresh-baked artisan bread and the finest ingredients for its hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads and freshly baked desserts.