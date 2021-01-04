UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar to be First Live UFC Event to Air on ABC

ESPN+ and ABC will combine to air the first UFC event of 2021 when the Octagon returns to UFC FIGHT ISLAND on January 16. Set on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar features former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Max Holloway taking on No. 6-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar in the main event.

Live coverage of the prelims begins at noon ET exclusively on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ABC.

UFC’s second event of 2021 from UFC FIGHT ISLAND will feature a battle between top ranked welterweights, as No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa faces off with No. 9 ranked Neil Magny.

All bouts will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The third UFC event in seven days from UFC FIGHT ISLAND, UFC 257, features a rematch between former two-division champion Conor McGregor (22-4) and Dustin Poirier (26-6).

McGregor has not fought since his spectacular return at UFC 246 in January 2020 in a marquee welterweight main event against UFC’s all-time leader in wins and finishes, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15-0).

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 p.m. ET.

Be sure to check back for a preview of all three of these UFC events as well as a recap of UFC 257.

What they’re saying:

Burke Magnus, Executive Vice President of Programming and Original Content, ESPN: “We are excited to collaborate with ABC to televise the first UFC event of 2021, and the first-ever live UFC event on the ABC network. UFC FIGHT ISLAND has captured the excitement and imagination of sports fans worldwide and what better way to start the year than by simulcasting the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar on ESPN+ and ABC.”