“Everyone is Doing Great” Trailer Released Ahead of Next Week’s Debut on Hulu

Hulu has shared a trailer for the upcoming comedy series Everyone is Doing Great, which is set to debut on the streaming service next week.

Everyone Is Doing Great is created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti.

is created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti. Lafferty and Coletti both wrote and produced the new comedy series, which was crowdfunded after the first two episodes hit the festival circuit with their debut coming at ATX Television Festival in 2018.

The series follows “Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who enjoyed the success of Eternal, a hit television vampire drama. Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they awkwardly navigate the perils of life and love in a late coming-of-age.”

Everyone Is Doing Great also stars: Alexandra Park Cariba Heine Karissa Lee Staples

Park also serves as an executive producer, alongside Ian and Eshom Nelms, Michelle Lang, Rocque Trem and Johnny Derango.

Ngoc Nguyen is also producing and Stuart Lafferty is co-producing.

Lafferty directed the majority of the series, with Colletti helming episode six.

All eight half-hour episodes of Everyone Is Doing Great will debut on Hulu on January 13, 2021.